Heavy rain, high wind and thunderstorms

Gusty wind in excess of 40 miles per hour Thursday (Max Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a weather alert for the region for gusty wind overnight through Thursday noon time. Wind gusting in excess of 40 miles an hour is likely. We will also have a 100% chance of rain overnight through Thursday at around noon. There is the potential for a wintry mix to develop Thursday morning on the south side or back side of this area of low pressure that is bringing us all the rain.

1 inch rainfall totals will be common (Brian Inman)

Some of the rain that falls will be moderate to heavy. Also, some thunderstorms are possible. At this time it doesn’t look like they will be severe, but we will keep an eye on things. Rainfall totals in excess of 1 inch will be common for the Tri-State area. This is all welcome news, and some of this will actually soak in as we’ve had very mild temperatures for the month of February. Overnight Thursday through Friday just a smidge of snow will develop across the region. And again, first thing Friday morning, the southern half of the Tri-States may see a few isolated snow showers. Then high pressure begins to build, bringing sunshine and temperatures a little bit on the cool side but typical for this time of year. The temperatures will rebound rapidly on Saturday afternoon with the sunshine and the wind, kicking back out of the south. Our warmer than normal temperature trend that we’ve had for the month of February is going to continue, temperatures will be up in the 50s for most of next week.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.