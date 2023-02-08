Jupiter now has the most moons in the solar system

Jupiter now has the highest number of moons in the solar system, according to astronomers.
Jupiter now has the highest number of moons in the solar system, according to astronomers.(NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS|)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists say Jupiter has some new bragging rights in our solar system besides being the largest planet.

According to astronomers, it also has the most moons after they recently discovered more than 12 orbiting around the planet.

This new discovery brings the total number of confirmed moons around Jupiter to 92.

Astronomers used a high-powered telescope in Hawaii to discover the moons about 20 months ago.

A second telescope in Chile captured similar images last August, and follow-up observations confirmed the new discovery.

Saturn has the second-highest number of moons in the solar system with 83, while Uranus and Neptune take third and fourth place with 27 and 14 respectively.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QPD in search of Quincy man in connection with Bonansinga Drive shooting
QPD in search of Quincy man in connection with Bonansinga Drive shots fired incident
1680 E Wheeler Circle
Macomb police investigate death on Wheeler Circle
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Hancock County first responders
Two dead after Hancock County ice fishing incident
Fatal crash
McDonough County sheriff’s deputy involved in fatal crash

Latest News

Macomb death investigation
Macomb Death Investigation latest
New details about the Chinese balloon incident are surfacing.
Balloon fallout: Beijing wants debris back
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
LIVE: Biden declares in State of Union US is ‘unbowed, unbroken’
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them more than $4,000 for coffee
A serious fan of the Boston Bruins, Walsh showed an encyclopedic knowledge of the sport in...
AP sources: Walsh to leave Biden Cabinet for NHL union