Kahoka residents approve $8M water system bond

Clark County Water District Manager, Dan Dover, said he thinks instead of asking Kahoka voters...
Clark County Water District Manager, Dan Dover, said he thinks instead of asking Kahoka voters to approve an $8-million bond for repairs, city officials should source the county’s water to residents.(WGEM)
By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAHOKA, Mo. (WGEM) - Kahoka residents voted and approved the proposed $8 million upgrade to their water system. This is the only issue in the Tri-States for the 2023 bond election.

The vote had 171 people for the upgrade and 66 people against.

Clark County officials said the water is safe to drink, but in efforts to fix their water system, they asked residents to vote on the $8 million bond that would go toward replacing the water main and installing a new infiltration system.

Clark County officials said the city’s current system is about 50 years old, but was only estimated to have a 20 year life span.

Officials said residents would see a monthly water bill increase of about 37% until the bond is paid off.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QPD in search of Quincy man in connection with Bonansinga Drive shooting
QPD in search of Quincy man in connection with Bonansinga Drive shots fired incident
1680 E Wheeler Circle
Macomb police investigate death on Wheeler Circle
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Hancock County first responders
Two dead after Hancock County ice fishing incident
Fatal crash
McDonough County sheriff’s deputy involved in fatal crash

Latest News

Mount Sterling Park District plans online auction for splash pad
Mount Sterling Park District plans online auction for splash pad
Mount Sterling hosts 3rd annual Chocolate Crawl
Mount Sterling hosts 3rd annual Chocolate Crawl
Brown Co. School District to invest $2.8M for roof improvements
Brown Co. School District to invest $2.8M for roof improvements
Safe Kids Adams County works to educate community on burn awareness
Safe Kids Adams County works to educate community on burn awareness