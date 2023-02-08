Kahoka residents approve $8M water system bond

KAHOKA, Mo. (WGEM) - Kahoka residents voted and approved the proposed $8 million upgrade to their water system. This is the only issue in the Tri-States for the 2023 bond election.

The vote had 171 people for the upgrade and 66 people against.

Clark County officials said the water is safe to drink, but in efforts to fix their water system, they asked residents to vote on the $8 million bond that would go toward replacing the water main and installing a new infiltration system.

Clark County officials said the city’s current system is about 50 years old, but was only estimated to have a 20 year life span.

Officials said residents would see a monthly water bill increase of about 37% until the bond is paid off.

