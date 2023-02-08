LaHood appointed chairman of the House Intelligence NSA and Cyber Subcommittee

WASHINGTON D.C. (WGEM) - Congressman Darin LaHood (IL-16) announced Wednesday he has been appointed as chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence’s National Security Agency (NSA) and Cyber Subcommittee.

The Subcommittee has legislative and oversight jurisdiction related to the NSA and Central Security Service, intelligence-related activities of USCYBERCOM, collection and exploration of signal intelligence (SIGINT), and all cyber-intelligence activities of the Intelligence Community.

“I am honored to serve as the NSA and Cyber Subcommittee Chairman on the Intelligence Committee for the 118th Congress,” said Rep. LaHood. “Our nation faces growing cybersecurity threats and challenges from around the globe, including China, Russia, and Iran. Our subcommittee will work with the men and women developing the future of American cybersecurity to support their efforts in ensuring that our laws both protect the rights of American citizens and further our national security interests. I am grateful to Chairman Mike Turner for this appointment and look forward to working under his leadership to strengthen our national security.”

“The world has only grown more dangerous and our adversaries more bold in testing our capabilities and resolve. As the Intelligence Committee returns its focus to national security and pairing intelligence with policy making to protect our country, Darin LaHood will be a key leader in the communication, coordination and oversight of the NSA,” said HPSCI Chairman Mike Turner (OH-10).

LaHood reported he will also serve on the Subcommittee on National Intelligence Enterprise, which oversees the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the intelligence components of the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, including the FBI, Department of State, and Department of Treasury. It also includes legislative and oversight responsibilities related to privacy and civil liberties, counterintelligence, and all domestic activities of the Intelligence Community.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.