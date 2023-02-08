Local economists break down the nation’s and the Tri-states’ economy

QUINCY (WGEM) - As the president looks at the future of the nation’s economy, local economists are doing the same right here in the Tri-States.

Quincy University Dean of Oakley School of Business Cynthia Haliemun said a trend of the overall price of just about everything going up is inflation.

“The interest rates are going up because the federal funds rate goes up. Like recently 4.5%-4.75% or something. So if the interest rate goes up that means everything else is more expensive. Like housing, food prices, gasoline and so on,” Haliemun said. “So that’s what makes the inflation because one triggers the other.”

But Haliemun said it’s starting to come down. She said inflation was at its highest in June at 9.1%. In December, it dropped to 6.5%.

“We expect to go down more in 2023, but not as low as the federal reserve wants,” she said. “The Federal Reserve wants between 2%-2.5% and that will be probably in the middle of 2023. If not then, early 2024.”

Higher inflation over the past year has come with larger corporations laying off many employees over the past three years, according to Haliemun.

“But what baffles me is the unemployment rates are still low,” Haliemun said.”

Haliemun said smaller businesses have started hiring those people. “Even in Quincy,” she said.”

The US Department of Labor says the national unemployment rate was 3.4% in January, the lowest rate since May of 1969. Haliemun said it was even lower in Adams County at 3%.

Unemployment Rate in Adams County, IL (WGEM)

In December 2022, Great River Economic Development Foundation President Kyle Moore said 595 open jobs in Adams County paid $37,000.

“For us when it comes to GREDF, how we judge if the economy is doing good; Do we have jobs that are available, do we have businesses that are investing in our community and do we see wages continue to grow?” Moore said.

With TriMark here and Target coming, he expects more like that.

“We’re seeing investments in our community, whether it be an investment like a Target or the hotel project on 6th and Hampshire, we just saw a manufacturer from Wisconsin wanting to expand and before that, we saw TriMark from Iowa expand into here. So those are all good signs for our economy,” Moore said.

But Haliemun said that won’t necessarily help inflation, at least not in the short term, because the more people make the more they want to spend.

“So we don’t know until suppliers produce more, then prices will keep going up because you are chasing goods that they don’t provide,” Haliemun said.

Moore said the number of manufacturing jobs we have in Adams County makes a difference to the local economy and is a factor in why our unemployment rate is lower than the national average.

