Macomb death investigation result of alleged domestic stabbing

MACOMB (WGEM) - Macomb Police claimed Wednesday that a death investigation they reported Tuesday was the result of a domestic altercation in which a woman stabbed her husband.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones reported 28-year-old Portia M. Garrison has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing her husband, 27-year-old Rickey L. Haymer.

Jones stated officers responded at 5:44 a.m. Tuesday to the call of a stabbing at 1680 Wheeler Circle. When police arrived they say they found Haymer on the floor with a stab wound.

Jones stated that officers along with Fire Rescue and Life Guard Ambulance provided medical aid before taking Haymer to McDonough District Hospital by ambulance. Haymer was pronounced dead about 6:55 a.m. at the hospital.

Jones reported there were two children in the home at the time of the stabbing, they were taken into protective custody.

