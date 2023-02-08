Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision

Two drivers were hospitalized following a Tuesday crash in Oakland County, Michigan.
Two drivers were hospitalized following a Tuesday crash in Oakland County, Michigan.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Police are reminding people to wear their seat belts after a Michigan State Police vehicle was struck head-on by someone attempting to pass a salt truck Tuesday morning, WILX reports.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway, near Tripp Road. Police said a northbound pickup truck driver attempted to pass a salt truck, lost control, crossed over into southbound lanes and struck the patrol vehicle.

The trooper was transported to Genesys Hospital in Grand Blank for serious injuries. Police said the at-fault driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Michigan State Police said the trooper was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon and will be recovering at home for several days.

Two drivers were hospitalized following a Feb. 7, 2023 crash in Oakland County.
Two drivers were hospitalized following a Feb. 7, 2023 crash in Oakland County.(WILX)

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1680 E Wheeler Circle
Macomb police investigate death on Wheeler Circle
Police say the suspects stopped and robbed an electronics store during their car ride through...
WATCH: Suspects race car through mall in ‘audacious’ robbery
The Quincy Fire Department is welcoming more staff members on board.
Two firefighters sworn in for the Quincy Fire Department
Sunset Senior Living Construction update
New Sunset Senior Living facility plans move forward
Rain may top the one inch mark for parts of the Tri-States
Rain, Thunder, Wind and a Wintry Mix

Latest News

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.K. Prime Minister Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,...
Zelenskyy addresses UK lawmakers, rare trip outside Ukraine
FILE - United States' Diana Taurasi, left, and Brittney Griner tale part in a women's...
Brittney Griner absent from USA camp, but keeping in touch
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.K. Prime Minister Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,...
RAW: Ukraine's leader arrives at Downing Street
In the southern Turkish city of Adana, people combed through the rubble of collapsed buildings,...
Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake pass 11,000