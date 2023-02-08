New Quincy development underway

QUINCY (WGEM) - If your commute takes you down Third Street there is a good chance you’ve seen construction crews hard at work at the former Quincy Plumbing and Heating Distributors building.

Those with DP Construction said they are working to turn the property located at 116 South 3rd Street into View 21, a space with commercial and residential possibilities.

Company president Derek Price said now they are running the utilities through building and adding the framing to the floors and rooms.

He said they are halfway done with utilities on the outside of the building, and now they are working on the inside of the building.

“We have a lot of the plumbing already done and we also have some of the heating and air done so we just have a few more units to put in and some of our common elements and we’ll be wrapping up with that,” Price said.

He said they should be done with framing in the next few weeks.

Price is hoping to open up the apartments to some tenants later this year, and the rest of the building sometime in 2024.

Quincy Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Bruce Guthrie said it’s an exciting development.

Guthrie said it’s a big plus when old buildings get rehabbed and brought back to life for the community.

He said it can be difficult to turn old buildings into housing or retail but they open up opportunities for the business community and the city.

“One of the big things is what this creates for our tax base,” Guthrie said. “This gets more sales tax, it gets more property tax. This building was not giving you very much when it was empty, but now being filled up, its going to create more property tax. We are going to have more people live here, they’re going to spend more money, which is going to create other economic assets.”

He said he is hoping that more old buildings, especially ones where the upper portions are unoccupied, get turned into housing to help further address the concerns Quincy is experiencing.

He said it provides more opportunities for people to come and live in Quincy.

