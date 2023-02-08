Stores and families are preparing for Super Bowl spending

By Charity Bell
Updated: 42 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - With the Super Bowl just a few days away, one local store director said last-minute shopping is starting to pick up.

Hy-Vee District Store Director Tad Gallagher said he is spending these few days making sure every shelf is stocked.

Gallagher said over the last few years, the Super Bowl and Valentine’s day have run closer together.

He believes that has people budgeting more before they shop.

“Inflation has hit the food industry hard and every supermarket is out there competing for the family dollar and I think we’re doing a good job passing the value along with our Daily Deals and Low Price Lockdowns,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher said one of their top sellers this week is chicken wings.

He said they have them in bulk, frozen and pre-made and will have plenty.

