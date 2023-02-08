Tracy Family Foundation donates over $430K to church, school improvements

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - Money is coming to help restore historic buildings in Brown County.

The Tracy Family Foundation just awarded the 160-year-old Holy Family Catholic Church and Saint Mary’s School $431,570 to have a few fixtures done.

The church’s pastor Aaron Kuhn said work already started on Holy Family Catholic Church’s exterior back in July with the replacement of the deteriorating bricks being top priority.

“The project is really multi-faceted,” Kuhn said. “Brick work will resume once the weather warms up. Right now, there’s work on the gutters, the roof, painting and steeple work which includes slate covering. And a new cross and new lightning protection system.”

Kuhn said the overall cost for the church’s exterior is $1.15 million. They plan to wrap up the exterior in the summer.

“The church is a landmark for Mount Sterling and Brown County,” Kuhn said. “So the parish is very much a part of the community and it certainly has been a big part of the Tracy family as well.”

Kuhn said St. Mary’s school will be using $100,000 of the TFF’s grant money to cover the cost of new windows.

