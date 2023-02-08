Weather Alert: Wet and Windy Conditions on the Way

Some areas could see rainfall amounts over an inch.
By Logan Williams
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:51 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Weather Alert: Wet, windy and wintry conditions will all be possible over the next 24 to 36 hours across the Tri-States.

Wednesday will start off on the dry side with increasing cloud cover and high temperatures rising into the low to mid 40′s. Temps will be highest in Northern counties where a bit more sunshine will linger for longer. Rain chances will begin to increase during the afternoon hours from South to North. Rain intensity will increase during the overnight hours with some rumbles of thunder even possible. Some areas could see rainfall amounts over an inch.

Through the early AM hours of Thursday, the low pressure system will pass directly overhead leading to gusty winds across the region. Wind gusts could approach 40-50mph. Winds will pick up as rain continues to fall, leading to some hazardous travelling conditions. As Thursday morning continues, cold air will wrap into the system from the Northwest. This will lead to a transition of precipitation from rain to a rain/sleet/snow mix. The chance of wintry precipitation is highest in NW areas such as Scotland, Clark and Lee counties. The second half of the day Thursday will be drier with cooler air moving in for Friday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

