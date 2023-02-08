WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (February 7) Hannibal Lady Pirates Set To Host The Lady Blue Devils Of QHS At Korf Memorial Gymnasium Tonight In America’s Hometown

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - The time for redemption on the prep hardwood has arrived for the (13-6) Lady Pirates Of Hannibal High. HHS is set to host (17-11) Quincy this evening at Korf Memorial. Last season when the two teams collided in “The Gem City” at the QHS Gym, the Lady Blue Devils posted a 54-31 win. That painful setback is one that HHS remembers all too well, and it’s a loss the Lady Pirates probably want to do all they can to avenge this evening on their home floor.

As they focus in on tonight’s battle, the“Red and Black” are hoping to bring a lot of energy and defensive intensity to the game from opening tip against the visiting Lady Blue Devils. QHS will be ready to see HHS pressing and pressuring the ball at every opportunity. Quick passes and heads up play will be essential for the “Blue and White” tonight as the Western Big Six squad focuses in on avoiding turnovers that the Lady Pirates could convert into fast break scoring opportunities. We’ll check in with HHS head coach Shawn Gaines for a scouting report on the Lady Blue Devils plus get a little insight from Lady Pirates senior guard/forward Nora Hark on facing Taylor Fohey and Company.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.