WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (February 7) QHS Lady Blue Devils Point Guard Leila Dade Offers Thoughts On Facing Hannibal On The Hardwood

Quincy Head Coach Brad Dance Offers A Scouting Report On The HHS Lady Pirates
QHS Guard Leila Dade Looking Forward To Facing The Lady Pirates In Hannibal Tonight
QHS Guard Leila Dade Looking Forward To Facing The Lady Pirates In Hannibal Tonight
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy High School students will be on the road this evening headed to Hannibal to watch the (17-11) Lady Blue Devils in action on the hardwood against the (13-6) Lady Pirates.

QHS point guard Leila Dade is certainly looking forward to taking on the “Red & Black” once again, but the talented junior won’t go into this highly anticipated contest thinking about facing a rival in any way. We’ll have details along with a scouting report on HHS offered by Quincy head coach Brad Dance.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Blue Devils Point Guard Leila Dade shares thoughts on facing Hannibal

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sports

Chiefs’ Khalen Saunders, former WIU standout, to play in Super Bowl for third time in four years

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Potts
The WIU community is swelling with pride as one of their own will be appearing in the Super Bowl for the third time.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (February 7) Hannibal Lady Pirates Set To Host The Lady Blue Devils Of QHS At Korf Memorial Gymnasium Tonight In America’s Hometown

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal Lady Pirates Guard Nora Hark Offers Insight On Tonight's Game Against QHS

Sports

Hannibal Lady Pirates set to tip-off against QHS at Korf Memorial

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (February 7) Keshaun Thomas Pumps In 18 Points To Lead The Quincy Blue Devils Past Rock Island In The WB6 And The Hannibal Lady Pirates Fall To Defeat At Korf Memorial

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Post A Win On The Road Against Rock Island On Tuesday

Sports

Sports Extra: Blue Devils beat Rock Island in WB6, Lady Pirates fall to defeat at Korf Memorial

Updated: 8 hours ago

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Sports

Veteran QU baseball team ready to rake

Updated: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST
|
By John Potts
There are lofty preseason expectations for the Hawks and rightfully so with their sights firmly set on a berth in the World Series.

Sports

Hannibal Lady Pirates Head Coach Shawn Gaines upbeat heading into QHS game

Updated: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six/Ten: Monday (February 6) Hannibal Lady Pirates Basketball Team Hits The Hardwood To Focus In On Tuesday’s Home Date Against The QHS Lady Blue Devils

Updated: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal Lady Pirates Hit The Hardwood For Their Final Practice Before Facing QHS On Tuesday