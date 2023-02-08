WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (February 7) QHS Lady Blue Devils Point Guard Leila Dade Offers Thoughts On Facing Hannibal On The Hardwood
Quincy Head Coach Brad Dance Offers A Scouting Report On The HHS Lady Pirates
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy High School students will be on the road this evening headed to Hannibal to watch the (17-11) Lady Blue Devils in action on the hardwood against the (13-6) Lady Pirates.
QHS point guard Leila Dade is certainly looking forward to taking on the “Red & Black” once again, but the talented junior won’t go into this highly anticipated contest thinking about facing a rival in any way. We’ll have details along with a scouting report on HHS offered by Quincy head coach Brad Dance.
