WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (February 7) Keshaun Thomas Pumps In 18 Points To Lead The Quincy Blue Devils Past Rock Island In The WB6 And The Hannibal Lady Pirates Fall To Defeat At Korf Memorial

IHSA Girls: Abbey Schreacke Finishes With 27 Points As The Top-Ranked QND Lady Raiders Roll Past Brookfield At “The Pit”
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Tuesday, February 7, 2023

High School Basketball

Western Big Six Conference

Quincy Blue Devils 60

Rock Island 55

QHS: Keshaun Thoms (18 Points)

Bradley Longcor, III (15 Points)

Cam Brown (12 Points)

Dom Clay (11 Points)

QHS Now (21-4) Overall & (10-2) In the WB6

IHSA/MSHSAA Basketball

Quincy Lady Blue Devils 55

Hannibal Lady Pirates 42

QHS: Taylor Fohey (32 Points)

QHS: Leila Dade (12 Points)

HHS: Mariah Mayfield (16 Points)

IHSA Girls Basketball

Brookfield 37

Quincy Notre Dame 67

QND: Abbey Schreacke (27 Points)

QND: Blair Eftink (17 Points)

