WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (February 7) Keshaun Thomas Pumps In 18 Points To Lead The Quincy Blue Devils Past Rock Island In The WB6 And The Hannibal Lady Pirates Fall To Defeat At Korf Memorial
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Tuesday, February 7, 2023
High School Basketball
Western Big Six Conference
Quincy Blue Devils 60
Rock Island 55
QHS: Keshaun Thoms (18 Points)
Bradley Longcor, III (15 Points)
Cam Brown (12 Points)
Dom Clay (11 Points)
QHS Now (21-4) Overall & (10-2) In the WB6
IHSA/MSHSAA Basketball
Quincy Lady Blue Devils 55
Hannibal Lady Pirates 42
QHS: Taylor Fohey (32 Points)
QHS: Leila Dade (12 Points)
HHS: Mariah Mayfield (16 Points)
IHSA Girls Basketball
Brookfield 37
Quincy Notre Dame 67
QND: Abbey Schreacke (27 Points)
QND: Blair Eftink (17 Points)
