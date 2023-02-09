Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 9th, 2023

By Jessica Beaver
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Tyler Hankins

Nancy Akers

Noah Campbell

Wyatt Bailey

Ashly Reavis

Sam Perry

Gracie Boyles

Nora Grace Mast

Joshua Bunte

Molly McClain Stroot

Penny Zahn

Sydney Carstens

Lauren Wolter

Laura Fenton

Addison Dietrich

Amanda Kincaid

Mary Smith

Mace Colgrove

Patty Purcell

Benny James

Karen Horbaker

Janice Mix

Beverly Prusely

Linda Raby

Fred Railsback

Randall Bailey

Maura Pintar

Terry Miles

Beth Stambaugh

Ralph Matheny

Alivia Rose

Fred Christy

Jim McIntosh

Kylene Thrower

Jett Maggart

Michael Stanley Wilson

Lucas Liesen

Ruthie Black

Lorie Spiekermeier

ANNIVERSARIES

Koert & Norma Bartman

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: February 9, 2023

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: February 9, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 8th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: February 8, 2023

Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:29 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: February 8, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 7th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: February 7, 2023

Updated: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:32 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: February 7, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 6th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 5th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:10 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: February 6, 2023

Updated: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:32 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: February 6, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 3rd, 2023

Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 4th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.