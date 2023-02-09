Former Adams County sheriff faces forgery, official misconduct charges

QUINCY (WGEM) - Former Adams Sheriff Brent Fischer faces multiple felonies in Macon County alleging he improperly provided a law enforcement officer certification while he served as executive director of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.

According to our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig. Fischer faces three counts of forgery, a Class 3 felony, and one count of official misconduct, also a Class 3 felony.

The indictment from the Macon County grand jury was filed Nov. 30, 2022.

It was first reported by Rich Miller of Capitol Fax.

The indictment alleges that on Jan. 11, 2019, Fischer made a document designed to look like an Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board Law Enforcement Officer certification which was false or altered to make it false. It also alleges that he affixed the electronic signature of Board Chair Tim Gleason, who had not authorized his signature.

Court records show Fischer appeared Jan. 4 in Macon County Circuit Court where the case was continued for pre-trial on Feb. 23.

Reached Thursday, Fischer declined comment, referring The Herald-Whig to his attorney, Rick Frazier of Springfield.

“No, I can’t comment at this point,” Fischer said.

A message seeking comment was left with Frazier’s office.

Fischer was fired in September 2021 on the recommendation of the state’s executive inspector general’s office, which found that he provided the certification to philanthropist Howard Buffett, though he didn’t have the qualifications to be a law enforcement officer. Howard Buffett is the son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett.

Howard Buffett is not accused of any wrongdoing.

Elected as a Democrat, Fischer served as Adams County sheriff from 1998 until 2015, when he resigned to become executive director of the ILETSB.

Last November, Fischer was elected to the Adams County Board as a Republican.

