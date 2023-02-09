Frigid 5k Run/Walk to support organizations fighting to end human trafficking set for Saturday

QUINCY (WGEM) - A run and walk to raise money and awareness about a problem that even plagues rural areas, human trafficking, is being held on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Crossing, in Quincy, is hosting the “Frigid 5k Run/Walk.”

The race will start at The Crossing at 10:30 a.m.

500 participants have already pre-registered.

Worship director, John Mitchell, said all proceeds will go to two organizations, Blackbox International and Operation Underground Railroad.

They both fight to end human trafficking nationwide

“We as not only humans, but also as a Christian, I believe, we have a responsibility to fight for injustices, to fight for those who cannot fight for themselves, and we can say that we’re far away from it, but actually, the problems exist right in our backyard and so whatever we can do,” Mitchell said. “When we’re made aware of something, what are we gonna do about it?”

Registration is $30 per person or $60 per family.

You can either pre-register, or register at the event.

Related Links:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.