Hospital Report: February 9, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report
By Ryan Hill
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Betty Wiewel age 97, of Quincy died on Feb. 8 at Bradford Villa in Quincy. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Joan Dorothy Sturhahn, age 90, of Quincy, died on February 7 in the Sunset Home.  Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Peggy “Peg” Wellman, age 88, of Quincy, died February 6 at Sunset Home in Quincy. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Births:

There are no births to report today

