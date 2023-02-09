Hospital Report: February 9, 2023
Deaths:
Betty Wiewel age 97, of Quincy died on Feb. 8 at Bradford Villa in Quincy. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.
Joan Dorothy Sturhahn, age 90, of Quincy, died on February 7 in the Sunset Home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
Peggy “Peg” Wellman, age 88, of Quincy, died February 6 at Sunset Home in Quincy. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
Births:
There are no births to report today
