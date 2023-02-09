Interest in dual credit, dual enrollment courses rising

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local high schools and colleges say more high school students are asking about and enrolling in dual credit and dual enrollment courses.

Both allow high school students the opportunity to get college credit.

Hannibal High school Guidance Director Jo Ann McCollum said they’ve had these programs in place for years, and they’ve been popular with students.

She said 60 to 70 students are enrolled this year, up from 56 to 60 last year.

“We have Hannibal LaGrange University and Moberly Area Community College, and they provide these courses at a reduced fee so that’s very attractive to our families,” McCollum said. “It also allows our students to, in most cases, get ahead on their general education requirements before they actually enter college after graduating high school.”

She said some of their students are able to get a full semesters worth of college credit out of the way.

John Wood Community College said they offer dual enrollment and credit courses to 14 high schools in the Adams, Pike, and Brown County.

Concurrent Enrollment Manager Brittany McKeown said they have been seeing more high school students taking these classes post-COVID.

Data shows 374 high school students were enrolled in 2022. This year that number is up to 457. She said the flexibility of the courses is attractive as they can be offered at the college, in person, or even online for high school students, .

“We encourage them to talk with their high school councilors to make sure that they’re taking the right courses on the high school end but we’ll work closely with those students one on one as well to make sure they are taking the right courses on the college side to make sure they’ll transfer as well,” McKeown said.

She said students are attracted to the discounted course loads that are available. She said since they are college level classes, there is a lot more work than there would be in a normal high school class.

She said that it does allow students to be familiar with college courses, and save money in the long run for families.

She said it’s important that students check with any college they want to go to to see if their credits will transfer.

