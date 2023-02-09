John Wood Community College to offer accelerated welding program

QUINCY (WGEM) - John Wood Community College is working to fill workforce needs, giving students hands on training and getting them into jobs faster.

Workforce Innovation Board of Western Illinois and John Wood Community College (JWCC) hosted an open house at JWCC’s Workforce Development Center on Wednesday.

Guests were invited to tour the facility and get more information about the accelerated welding program that starts on Feb. 13.

For some students, getting in and out of required training as quickly as possible, is important in their school search.

Soon, students can earn their welding certificate in 14 weeks, which is two weeks shorter than the standard time frame, at JWCC.

Current JWCC student, Brian Asher, said that’s important for someone like him, who doesn’t want to go through years of training.

“I’m not a four year college kind of guy, I tried that years ago,” Asher said. “I mean, I’m 44, I’ve tried some things over the years and I’ve always been drawn back to the blue collar stuff,” Asher said.

Asher started the program at the start of 2023 and hopes to have his welding certificate by the end of the year.

He feels confident that his training will allow him to get a job quickly.

“I mean, when I talked to one of the advisors, they said there were 410 openings in the Quincy-Hannibal area right now,” Asher said.

Now, officials want to make your training quicker and easier.

Two Rivers Workforce Development Director, Kathryn McDaniel, said the Federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity (WIOA) Act is helping to make the accelerated welding program possible.

“We not only pay tuition, we pay books, we pay fees, we even offer supportive services,” McDaniel said. “So, if you’re travelling from Pike County, we understand that’s difficult, but we’ll pay supportive services, so I’ll do transportation reimbursement.”

She said the goal is to take certain road blocks out the way to get people back to work.

“We want to put Adams County to work,” McDaniel said. “We know we have a workforce out there that just needs a little bit more training, and we would love to provide that for them.”

Evening classes for the accelerated welding program begin Monday, Feb. 13 at 4:30 p.m.

You can find more information, and see if you qualify for WIOA benefits here.

