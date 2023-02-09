Officer-involved shooting near Quincy’s West Radio Road

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon south of Quincy.

Adams County Chief Deputy Patrick Frazier told WGEM News at the scene that deputies responded about 4 p.m. to a 911 call about a suicidal man in the area of Fifth and West Radio Road.

There were three deputies involved in the shooting and a total of six on the scene.

Sheriff Anthony Grootens said during a news conference at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office that the man brandished a handgun and a short foot chase ensued. He said three deputies shot the man in self defense. He said there were no body cams on the deputies because the department doesn’t own them yet.

Illinois State Police crime scene investigators have responded to the scene, and that agency will now handle the investigation.

Frazier said no deputies were injured; however, Grootens said he drove the three deputies involved in the shooting to Blessing Hospital to get checked out.

Grootens and Frazier both said the subject’s name will be made available tomorrow.

Adams County EMS also responded to the area.

Grootens said the deputies involved in the shooting will not return until the sheriff has confirmed their mental state.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.