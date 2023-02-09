Police arrest suspect in Bonansinga Drive shots fired incident

Police have apprehended the suspect in the shots fired incident that took place on Jan.17 on...
Police have apprehended the suspect in the shots fired incident that took place on Jan.17 on Bonasinga Drive.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Police have arrested the suspect in the shots fired incident that took place on Jan.17 on Bonasinga Drive.

Quincy Police reported Thursday that Aaron J. Gallaher, 19, of Quincy has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

According to the police, Gallaher turned himself in at the police department today at 9:30 a.m. He was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.

After a thorough investigation into the shooting that occurred on Jan 17. QPD was able to receive an arrest warrant for Gallaher on Jan. 31.

Gallaher was immediately taken into custody and lodged in the Adams County Jail.

On Sunday police had asked residents to be on the lookout for Gallaher.

Michael Coffman was originally named as the suspect in a prior news release. QPD is no longer seeking Coffman.

Police said they got a report of shots fired around 8:12 p.m. at 1021 Bonansinga Drive.

No injuries were reported, which police said indicates that the parties involved know each other.

Initially, police identified another man as a suspect but later said that he was no longer considered a suspect.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portia M. Garrison
Macomb death investigation result of alleged domestic stabbing
View 21 apartments update
New Quincy development underway
James Mellenthin
Victim identified in fatal crash involving McDonough Co. sheriff’s deputy
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021.
IRS urges special refund recipients to delay filing taxes
Firefighters cut the angel food cake pan in two places to free 2-year-old Quinnley, who had...
Toddler gets cake pan stuck on her head

Latest News

Former Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board Executive Director Brent Fischer.
Former Adams County sheriff faces forgery, official misconduct charges
Rain turns to snow in Quincy around 8:00 am.
Rain transitions to snow during morning commute
Local high school and community college seeing more enrollment in dual credit courses
Interest in dual credit, dual enrollment courses rising
Quincy Park District expands job fair for seasonal positions
Quincy Park District expands job fair for seasonal positions