Police arrest suspect in Bonansinga Drive shots fired incident

QUINCY (WGEM) - Police have arrested the suspect in the shots fired incident that took place on Jan.17 on Bonasinga Drive.

Quincy Police reported Thursday that Aaron J. Gallaher, 19, of Quincy has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

According to the police, Gallaher turned himself in at the police department today at 9:30 a.m. He was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.

After a thorough investigation into the shooting that occurred on Jan 17. QPD was able to receive an arrest warrant for Gallaher on Jan. 31.

Gallaher was immediately taken into custody and lodged in the Adams County Jail.

On Sunday police had asked residents to be on the lookout for Gallaher.

Michael Coffman was originally named as the suspect in a prior news release. QPD is no longer seeking Coffman.

Police said they got a report of shots fired around 8:12 p.m. at 1021 Bonansinga Drive.

No injuries were reported, which police said indicates that the parties involved know each other.

Initially, police identified another man as a suspect but later said that he was no longer considered a suspect.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.