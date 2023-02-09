Quincy football coaches handicap the Super Bowl

QUINCY (WGEM) - The two best teams in the league will hook up Sunday in Super Bowl 57 to decide the 2023 NFL championship.

The Philadelphia Eagles, champions of the NFC, take on the Kansas City Chiefs, champions of the AFC, at 5:30 p.m. (FOX-TV) from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The Eagles are headed to their first Super Bowl since the 2017 season when they beat the New England Patriots 41-33. This year, quarterback Jaken Hurts has rushed for 15 touchdowns, 13 of which came in the regular season. The second-ranked defense is led by linebacker Haason Reddick, who was second in the league with 16 sacks during the regular season.

The Chiefs are appearing in their third Super Bowl in four years. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes directs a high-powered offense and led the league with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns. Mahomes sprained his ankle in the divisional round, but bounced back to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship. The Chiefs went 14-3 in the regular season and won their seventh straight AFC West title.

So as the big game nears, we ask three local head football coaches -- Gary Bass of Quincy University, Rick Little of Quincy High and Jack Cornell of Quincy Notre Dame as well as retired QND Coach Bill Connell -- to give a snapshot of keys to the game for each team, predict who will win and final score.

NOTE: Without knowing who the others picked, all three current coaches picked the same team to win and all three picked the identical score!

By the way, Cornell won a Super Bowl ring 10 years ago after the Baltimore Ravens captured Super Bowl 47.

Gary Bass, Quincy University

What do the Eagles need to do to win? They need to get pressure on Mahomes and get him off his spots with the ankle injury and force errant throws. They also need to establish a run game to limit the number of possessions Kansas City can have.

What do the Chiefs need to win? Taking care of the football is very important. The Eagles are third in the NFL in turnover margin. The Chiefs need to make the most of every possession and score TDs in the red zone when they get the opportunity. Another big piece will be are they as healthy as possible by game time.

Prediction: Philadelphia, 34-27.

Rick Little, Quincy High

What do the Eagles need to do to win? The Eagles need to establish themselves on offense by running the football. Fortunately for the Eagles they have the best offensive line in football currently and set an NFL record with 39 rushing touchdowns this season. On defense the key for the Eagles is getting pressure on Mahomes. The Eagles have great corners that are outstanding in man coverage and will allow Philly’s defensive front to get pressure consistently without bringing everyone. To me Philly has the edge because of superior offensive and defensive lines.

What do the Chiefs need to do to win? The Chiefs need Mahomes to be the greatest QB currently walking the earth. Like any Super Bowl, the Chiefs will need somebody unexpected to step up and do more than they are capable of. Chris Jones will have to take over the game on defense for the Chiefs. Jones was able to bully the hobbled Bengals offensive line in the AFC championship game and will have to be dominate in the Super Bowl for the Chiefs to win.

Prediction: Philadelphia, 34-27.

Jack Cornell, Quincy Notre Dame

What do the Eagles need to do to win? The Eagles need to apply constant pressure to Mahomes, and try to make him move around on that bad ankle. They need to force the Chiefs to kick field goals.

What do the Chiefs need to do to win? The Chiefs need to keep the Eagles offense off the field with long drives that end in touchdowns. When the Chiefs are on defense, they need to force turnovers.

Prediction: Philadelphia, 34-27.

Bill Connell, Quincy Notre Dame (retired)

What do the Eagles need to do to win? The Eagles defense must get major pressure on Mahomes and stop big plays down the field.

What do the Chiefs need to do to win? The Chiefs must be able to run the ball on the Eagles so Mahomes will have time to throw the ball down the field.

Prediction: Kansas City, 31- 20.

