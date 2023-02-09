Quincy Park District expands job fair for seasonal positions

Quincy Park Board
Quincy Park Board(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Park District will expand its annual job fair as it looks to fill dozens of seasonal positions this summer.

According to our new-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig, the job fair is typically a one-day event. The fair will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., March 6 to March 10, at the district’s administrative office, 1231 Bonansinga Drive.

Director of program services Mike Bruns told the Quincy Park Board Wednesday it was another way to try and fill the positions before the start of summer.

“We usually hire over 100 total, but we have some coming back,” he said.

Positions include lifeguards, scorekeepers, front desk workers, concession workers and workers for the special populations programs.

Applications can be filled at the office or online at quincyparkdistrict.com.

