Rain transitions to snow during morning commute

Rain left Quincy roads slick early Thursday morning.
By Blake Sammann
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Heavy downpours turned into snow early Thursday morning, complicating many commutes across the Tri-States.

By 7:30 a.m., the MoDOT Traveler Map showed deteriorating road conditions in Shelby, Knox and Scotland Counties, ranging from partly covered to covered highway conditions.

Conditions also forced Scotland County R-1 school district to cancel school.

“It’s a quick-hitting burst of snow that could lead to slick spots during the morning hours, but conditions will clear rapidly headed into the afternoon,” WGEM Meteorologist Logan Williams said.

Snow began moving into parts of northeast Missouri and Southeast Iowa around 6:30 a.m.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said temperatures were still above freezing just before 7:00 a.m., but he said they were monitoring road conditions.

Weber said the heavy snow could create hazardous conditions, especially around bridges, overpasses and intersections.

Check Iowa’s and Illinois’ road conditions.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

