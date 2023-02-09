Rushville-Industry High School performing arts center nearing completion

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - The new performing arts center at Rushville-Industry High School is in the final stages of completion.

A project that’s been well over a year in the works, English and drama teacher Tonya Woods said March 6 is the day she expects to be able to use the facility, just 10 days before the spring musical.

“We’re supposed to be able to use the scene shop in a week or two, so we’ll be able to do some of our construction and set building,” Woods said.

The project was supposed to be complete near the start of the current school year, but supply chain setbacks pushed that date back.

The project also added a commons area and cafeteria, which as since been open for use.

When the project first began, Woods said high-schoolers and middle-schoolers had to share space that she called a “cafe-gyma-torium.”

She said the performing arts background of RIHS gives the facility some added meaning.

“For the older kids, they were freshmen when COVID hit, so they’re freshman performance didn’t happen and they didn’t have a sophomore performance,” she said. “Junior year we were off-site so for them this is their first performance in this building.”

The School of Rock spring musical rehearsals are already well underway and Woods said there will have to be many adjustments made when they’re able to take possession of the new center.

That includes, new technology systems, light systems and fly system.

The center will hold a capacity crowd between 350 and 400 and will also feature large makeup and dressing rooms.

An anonymous donor is funding the $13 million project.

The School of Rock Musical performances will take place March 16-18 at 7 p.m., and March 19 at 2 p.m.

Woods said the center could also host performances that are unrelated to Schuyler-Industry School District.

Autoplay Caption

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.