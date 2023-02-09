Students art work displayed at Canton library

Canton, Mo (WGEM) - The Canton Public Library is putting local students’ artwork on display. It’s a special installment of the library’s guest artist program.

Every month the library features a new guest artist. This will be the second year the library has brought the local students artwork in for display. The exhibit features more than 30 pieces of student work.

Canton R-5 Junior High and High School Art Teacher Brittany Welker said her students wrestle with their individual topics all school year.

“For me, while teaching them, I just hope that they find their voice in their artwork,” Welker said.

The majority of this year’s topics circle around issues involving life, society and themselves.

Welker said her goal is to give them confidence and to help them find themselves through their art.

“If they can, at least, know some of the topics that are going on in the world, then I feel like I am equipping them as a well rounded student to leave our small school and go be a better citizen because of learning about some of these issues,” Welker said.

Every students topic is different and dives into different challenges. Junior student Kendall Weathers explored the topic of manipulation.

“The feelings are a lot deeper than people think they are because like there’s a lot of signs that they don’t see within a situation that has to do with manipulation. Even outside people can see it but you can’t,” Weathers said.

Weathers said the topic was important to her because she has seen and been involved with manipulation before and knows she’ll see it again.

“It’s universal,” Weathers said. “So I feel like a lot of people experience it even without them noticing that they do.”

Canton Public Library Director Mary Kay Lane said knowing that each piece has a specific topic gives viewers a look into what our youth are feeling.

“They’re brave. I think that they are brave with their art and I think that they’re addressing a lot of issues through art that maybe they don’t in other ways,” Lane said.

From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Feb. 9, the library will host an open house to launch the student gallery opening. The student gallery will be up through the end of February.

Autoplay Caption

Keep up on events the library will host later on.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.