We had February for about 6 hours

QUINCY (WGEM) - After a brief round of wet snow Thursday morning and some beneficial rain, on the order of more than one inch for much of the area. It looks like we’ll have some decent sunshine for your Friday although it is a little bit of a cool start. High temperatures will range into the mid-30s for Friday. Temperatures to start off your Saturday will be typically cool, down around 20 to the upper teens. High pressure that builds in and brings in the sunshine will start to pull off to the east late Saturday and that is the beginning of a pretty decent warm-up for the region. Temperatures will be ranging around 10 degrees above what is normal on Saturday. Then on Sunday temperatures will top out in the low 50s, this temperature trend will continue through Monday. Cloud cover develops late Monday in advance of what will be another round of rain showers for the region. Those rain showers kick off on Valentine’s Day . At this time it looks like it will be all rain as temperatures will be in the upper 40s on Tuesday. The warm-up is strong on Wednesday, right now forecast data is pointing toward a high-temperature Wednesday in the low 60s. So here we are on February 15. Just past the middle of the month and we will be near 60 degrees for a high.

