Weather Alert: Morning Rain to Change to Snow, Slick Spots Possible

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Lewis, Knox, Shelby, Scotland, Clark and Lee Counties until around noon Thursday. As cooler air wraps in, rain will change over to a wet snow with heavy snowfall rates possible at times. While temperatures will remain above freezing, the heavy snow rates will lead to the potential for light snow accumulations across these areas. Generally 1-3 inches are possible in the advisory area, with isolated areas up to 4″ possible. Outside of the advisory, a quick coating to an inch is possible elsewhere that sees the rain change to snow. Winds will also be picking up through the morning, with gusts as high as 40mph possible.

Through the later afternoon hours, precipitation will come to an end and winds will generally calm down. Cooler air moves in overnight and through the day Friday, with temps staying in the 30′s Friday. The weather will warm back into the 40′s for Saturday and low 50′s for Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.