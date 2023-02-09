WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (February 8) Quincy Notre Dame All-State Football Standout Jackson Stratton Signs National Letter Of Intent With Butler University

Stratton Ready To Join The BU Bulldogs Competing In The Big East Conference In The Fall
Quincy Notre Dame All-State Football Standout Jackson Stratton Signs National Letter Of Intent
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was certainly a day that the Stratton family will remember and cherish for quite some time. Earlier today on the campus of Quincy Notre Dame, with his proud parents and sister Sage looking on, Raider football standout Jackson Stratton signed a National Letter of Intent with Butler University. The All-State performer is now set to join the Big East Conference program in Indianapolis in the fall.

Stratton, who currently sports a 3.66 Grade Point Average, also has plans to major in Finance in the collegiate ranks. Statton also indicated at his special NLI Signing Ceremony, that the BU coaching staff have him slated to play the Safety position next season. That’s a position well suited for the 6-foot-1, 190-pound dynamo, who has the ball-hawking skills and tacking ability to be an impact player during his freshman season if called upon.

During his senior year on the IHSA gridiron, Statton played multiple positions for the “Blue & Gold!” Stratton was effective at linebacker, running back, wide receiver, and the quarterback spot as well. Stratton played a big part in QND finishing the 2022 campaign with a (7-4) slate despite the fact that he missed some playing time due to injury. Jackson was a leader that Raiders head coach Jack Cornell and his staff could always depend on, both on and off the field. “Jackson hates to lose, more than he loves to win,” echoed Cornell during Stratton’s signing ceremony inside “The Pit.” Jackson’s high character and overall competitive fire were also recognized by Cornell. Now Stratton will have an opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream when he lines up on the turf in Indy next season, competing on the college football gridiron on the Division I level.

After his signing ceremony came to a close, Jackson took timeout to offer some insight on what truly attracted him to Butler University during his lengthy recruitment period. We’ll have details...

