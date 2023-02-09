WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (February 8) Quincy Notre Dame Soccer Standout Colin Kurk Signs National Letter Of Intent With The Hawks Of Quincy University

Raiders Midfielder Ready To Compete On The Great Lakes Valley Conference Pitch Next Season In “The Gem City!”
QND Soccer Standout Colin Kurk Signs National Letter Of Intent With The QU Hawks
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Longtime Quincy Notre Dame head soccer coach Greg Reis was on hand at “The Pit” just after 2:00 p.m. earlier today to watch another proud Raider from the IHSA pitch sign a National Letter Of Intent.

With his proud family members and teammates looking on, senior Colin Kurk signed his “NLI” with Quincy University. Colin is now “officially” set to join the Hawks on the Great Lakes Valley Conference pitch next season.

During his prep career at QND, Kurk was a big part of highly successful Raider soccer squads that have finished third in the state ranks, and of course last year, the “Blue & Gold” brought home a state championship. Coach Reis is very high on Kurk’s talents and potential in the sport as well. “QU gotta’ diamond in the ruff because I think he’s going to continue to get batter as he physically matures and gets stronger.” Reis also indicated that he feels that the QU Hawks will play Kurk at the Center Back position, and eventually if things go well, the Wing Back spot.

After his signing ceremony came to a close, the future Quincy University Business major, who would like to become a Financial Planner in the future, offered some thoughts on why he selected QU.

