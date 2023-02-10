Adams Electric awards Penny Power grants

QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams Electric Cooperative awarded over $8,000 worth of Penny Power grants to 17 local organizations.

One of those organizations is the Quincy Family YMCA. The received a $764 grant that is planned to go towards replacement batteries for two on-site automatic external defibrillators.

“Every day, the YMCA serves thousands of members through programs with participants of all levels of health and abilities,” said YMCA Development Director Amy Adair. “We are so thankful for the funding provided by the Adams Electric Cooperative Penny Power program. Fresh batteries ensure that on-site AEDs are always ready to save lives.”

The Penny Power program is funded by members of Adams Electric Cooperative who have their bills rounded up to the nearest dollar each month.

This year they raised a total of $8,403. All together, the program has raised and donated $615,894.63 over the years.

The latest Penny Power grant recipients include:

Camp Point Historical Society—$500 toward cost of digitizing historical copies of the Camp Point Journal

St. Peter School—$600 toward cost of Junior Achievement Biztown experience

Adams/Brown Old Settlers—$250 for costs associated with the event

Junior Achievement—$560 toward cost of curriculum

Quincy Art Center—$429 for TV to assist with teaching digital art and graphic design

Liberty School—$500 to replenish supply of basic hygiene products for students

Golden Friends—$430 toward cost of completing juvenile book series

Blessed Sacrament School (2)—$400 toward purchase of Dash robots & $450 toward cost of purchasing ten wobble stools

Payson-Seymour Wrestling—$580 toward startup costs of new program

Denman Elementary School—$280 toward cost of educational field trips for special ed. students

Camp Point Trap—$450 for supplies to support the trap program

Quincy Children’s Museum—$550 toward cost of adding features to mobile magnetic wall

Jensen Camp Foundation—$1,000 toward cost of upgrading bathroom facilities in the bunkhouse and office

Quincy Family YMCA—$764 to purchase replacement batteries for two on-site automatic external defibrillators (AEDs)

St. Francis Solanus School—$310 toward cost of finishing floor of gagaball pit

Grief Share of St. Anthony Church—$350 for workbooks to support the grief counseling program

The next deadline to apply for a Penny Power grant is April 3. To request an application, email Bill Stalder at bstalder@adamselectric.coop.

