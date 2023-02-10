B-PC rings a bell to celebrate academic achievements

B-PC Elementary Principal Dawna Daily said the new program has been a motivating factor for students to push the extra mile.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BUSHNELL, Ill. (WGEM) - Running up and down the halls at school is typically frowned upon, but at Bushnell Prairie-City Elementary School, that’s how students are celebrating their academic successes.

On a daily basis, a few students will run the halls while ringing a bell and picking up high-fives from their classmates and teachers.

Principal Dawna Daily said the program is new this school year, as she was looking for different ways to recognize student achievements.

”Coming back from COVID-19, we found that students needed to learn how to play together again, how to do the whole school thing, so we wanted to find some fun things that they can do and work towards in order to make school not just school,” Daily said.

Daily said the bell ringing has been a motivating factor for students to go the extra mile.

She calls it “organized chaos.”

One student, Daily mentioned, had only been able to read between 5 and 10 sight words, but now can read more than 50. It’s goals like those that she said are being met on a frequent basis.

