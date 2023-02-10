Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 11th, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Scott Wray

Ellie Genenbacher

Reva Ehmen

Larry Costigan

Macy Greuter

Otha Hull

Jesse Ogle

Kelly Mock

Danielle Bunte

Elden Castlebury

Blake Jarrett

Levi VonBurg

Charlotte Brotherton

Blaine Otte

Vern Bissett

Nedra Hurshman

Sarah Duesterhaus

Brynlee Bunge

Brandon Carle

Kyle Leahr

Ashley Neisen

Jill Parsons

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.