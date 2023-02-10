Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 11th, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Scott Wray
Ellie Genenbacher
Reva Ehmen
Larry Costigan
Macy Greuter
Otha Hull
Jesse Ogle
Kelly Mock
Danielle Bunte
Elden Castlebury
Blake Jarrett
Levi VonBurg
Charlotte Brotherton
Blaine Otte
Vern Bissett
Nedra Hurshman
Sarah Duesterhaus
Brynlee Bunge
Brandon Carle
Kyle Leahr
Ashley Neisen
Jill Parsons
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.