New $1 million grant helps Douglass move forward on new center

QUINCY (WGEM) - Douglass Community Services is $1 million richer after getting a federal grant to build a new food pantry and community services center.

CEO Stephanie Cooper said their cost of construction is about $3.5 million and does include demolition.

She said they had already raised $2.5 million so this grant put them at their goal, although the projects cost could change, depending on the supply chain. She said they still need to raise money to purchase equipment for the new facility.

“We’re gonna need equipment. We’re going to need to need technology. Those kinds of things are certainly not included in this price tag so there are going to be funds that we are going to raise in order to make sure that we have all the appropriate equipment so when we do reopen at 711 Grand Avenue next year, that building is open and ready to go for public and for client use,” Cooper said.

She said they hope to start demolition by the summer and construction shortly afterwards. She said if supply chain issues don’t interfere, they hope to open the facility to the public by the summer of 2024.

Local economic leaders are also excited about what the facility can bring to the area.

Executive Director McKenzie Disselhorst said the project will create construction jobs, along with electricity, plumbing and furniture supply. She said the million dollar grant being invested in the facility can also help put Hannibal on the map for businesses looking to invest.

“It’s really a trickle down effect as well. People see that the investment is happening in Hannibal, that’s obviously a big part of economic development,” she said. “We are able to sell that people are investing here and this is a good place to do business.”

She said the services the facility will provide will help those who need it. She said businesses also tend to look at the services non profits provide as well, which can be a factor in them considering to do business in the location as well.

