Former Ravens player Jack Cornell relives a Super Sunday 10 years ago

Jack Cornell shows a souvenir stadium edition of the New Orleans Times-Picayune newspaper as his wife Lauren looks on after Baltimore beat San Francisco 34-31 to win Super Bowl XLVII on Feb. 3, 2013. (Jack Cornell)

QUINCY (WGEM) - The excitement in Jack Cornell’s voice was obvious.

Reliving the memories of that special day in February 10 years ago when Cornell won a Super Bowl ring with the Baltimore Ravens brought a huge smile to his face.

“That day is one I’m not soon to forget,” said Cornell, the current head football coach at Quincy Notre Dame High School.

On Feb. 3, 2013, the Baltimore Ravens held off the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 to capture Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans to capture its second NFL championship.

Cornell, who was a rookie undrafted offensive lineman after a decorated career at the University of Illinois and a 2007 QND graduate, was inactive for the game but nevertheless played a role in the Ravens’ success.

“As a member of the practice squad we had to wear the inactive player gear on the sideline,” Cornell said. “It’s very specific and you could get a hefty fine from the NFL if you weren’t wearing it correctly.

“My job was to chart plays for the offensive line coach. Then when the offensive line came off the field we’d go over the still photos. Now, it is all done with video, but back then it was photos. Everybody had a role to fill and I really appreciated getting to do it.”

Cornell isn’t the only area player with Super Bowl ties. Scott Anderson from Hannibal, Mo., via the University of Missouri, was a center on the 1974 Minnesota Vikings. He was credited with a tackle on the opening kickoff.

There were many storylines leading up to the game in which the NFC champion 49ers (11-4-1) were listed as four-point favorites over the AFC champion Ravens (10-6).

This was the first Super Bowl with a brother vs. brother coaching matchup with John Harbaugh leading the Ravens and Jim Harbaugh coaching the 49ers and the game being dubbed the “HarBowl.”

“The correct brother won the game,” Cornell said with a laugh. “There was a lot made about it but as players we weren’t too concerned about it.

“Both brothers were very similar in appearance but I think Jim was more intense while John was more philosophical.”

The game also featured three future Hall of Famers in Baltimore linebacker Ray Lewis -- known for his innovative pregame “Squirrel Dance” -- and safety Ed Reed as well as San Francisco wide receiver Randy Moss. (“There will probably be a few more eventually in the Hall of Fame,” Cornell predicted.)

Cornell praised Reed as the best teammate he ever had.

“Ed Reed was a walking example of how to treat people with a lot of respect and class,” Cornell said.

The legendary Lewis, who was playing the final game of his illustrious career, “was the consummate pro,” Cornell said. “He was religious with his workout routines. He taught me how to go about getting better every day.”

With two weeks of media hype out of the way -- much of it centered around 49ers second-year quarterback Colin Kaepernick -- game day arrived.

Prior to kickoff, singer Jennifer Hudson and a children’s choir from Sandy Hook Elementary School (site of the tragic mass school shooting on Dec. 14, 2012) performed an emotional version of “America The Beautiful.”

Then multiple Grammy winner Alicia Keys performed a two-minute, 40-second rendition of the National Anthem, about one minute longer than usual pregame renditions and at the time, the longest anthem ever performed at the Super Bowl.

“I was just standing on the sideline trying to take it all in,” Cornell said. “I saw Alicia Keys up there on that big stage playing her piano.

“It all seemed so abnormal. It was like the entire world was watching.”

Baltimore bolted to a 21-3 halftime lead behind game MVP Joe Flacco’s three touchdown passes and the Ravens and 49ers recharged at halftime in their locker rooms in the bowels of the stadium.

Then a worldwide TV viewing audience of 110.8 million was treated to the much ballyhooed reunion of singer Beyonce and her former Destiny’s Child cohorts Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

“No, I didn’t see Beyonce perform,” Cornell said with a laugh. “But my wife (Lauren) thought it was spectacular!

“The normal halftimes are about 15 to 20 minutes but the coaches employed some different strategies for the longer break. Guys just kind of decompressed.”

Before fans could even return to their seats, Baltimore’s Jacoby Jones returned the second half kickoff a record 108 yards for a touchdown and a seemingly insurmountable 28-6 lead.

“That was a totally exhilarating play,” Cornell said. “It put us in total control. We took it right to them.

“And then, the lights went out ...”

With the 49ers facing a third and long, Mercedes- Benz Stadium went dark.

And the Super Bowl was delayed by 34 minutes, thus being dubbed the “Blackout Bowl.”

“At first, people were scared because some thought this might be a (terrorist) attack on the Super Bowl,” Cornell said.

“Once it was determined that wasn’t the case, (Ravens defensive end) Terrell Suggs said the NFL was behind it. That (Commissioner Roger) Goodell and the NFL wanted the 49ers and Kaepernick to win it.

“Some even blamed Beyonce’s halftime show for the power outage but I guess it turned out to be a substation located near the stadium.

“I’m telling you, the Ravens win by 40 if the lights don’t go out.”

Whatever happened gave the 49ers new life and they eventually rallied to within 34-29 when they faced a fourth-and-goal from the Ravens 7-yard line with under a minute remaining.

Kaepernick’s intended pass to Michael Crabtree was broken up by cornerback Jimmy Smith as the 49ers screamed for a pass interference call. But no flags.

“There was some controversy around the play,” Cornell said. “There was no flag so ...”

So the Ravens took over, ran three plays before sending out the punt team. Backed up in his own end zone, punter Sam Koch ran around to run off time before stepping out for a safety to make score 34-31.

With time for just one play, the Ravens special teams came up with the game-ending tackle on the ensuing free kick and the celebration was on.

“Our special teams made the play and everybody on our sideline just erupted and stormed the field,” Cornell said. “Unbelievable.”

After hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and meeting numerous postgame media obligations, it was time to celebrate.

“There was a giant postgame party in this tent that was twice as big as the Pit (QND’s gym),” Cornell said. “Liquor, cigars, you name it.

“Mary J. Blige was the entertainment. Beyonce and Jay Z (her rapper husband) were there. Didn’t get any sleep that night!”

On Monday morning, the team flew back to Baltimore where it was greeted by a wild mob scene of delirious Ravens fans.

“We had helicopters following our plane into the airport and thousands lining the streets,” Cornell said. “It was a humbling experience.”

But the real celebration came on Tuesday when the city turned out en masse to salute the Super Bowl champions with a parade and a rally at M&T Bank Stadium.

“It normally takes 30 minutes to drive from our practice facility to the stadium,” Cornell said. “But it took more than two hours.

“They said there was 400,000 people in and around the stadium. Baltimore is a high crime area and the stats showed no violent crimes were committed during the hours of the celebration.

“It was pure chaos, sheer madness and something I will never, ever forget.”

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.