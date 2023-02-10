Furry friend helps students cope with mental health

QUINCY (WGEM) - For some students, relief can come in the form of man’s best friend. At Hannibal High School, that’s a one year old Doberman.

In an ongoing effort to promote student well-being, Hannibal High School has added a new furry friend to their staff; his name is Hook.

Hannibal high school Dean of Students Michele McCoy said her students are always her first priority and when she sees a need, she’s going to do whatever she can to help.

“He’s just here to be a friend. He really has no specific role except that he’s here when they need him,” McCoy said.

McCoy is the primary owner of Hook. She said her primary purpose for pushing to add Hook to the staff was for the benefit of the students.

“One of my jobs is being an advocate for students and I saw a need,” McCoy said. “We have a ton of kids with trauma, and a lot of kids with anxiety issues, mental health issues and I saw a need for some relief that sometimes a human can not provide.”

Junior student Addison Veach said she’s thankful school leaders are continuing to find ways to improve students’ lives at school.

“A lot of students’ mental health issues can get negatively impacted by school, so knowing there’s somebody here like Hook who can help us and make us happier and just give us a break from school really helps,” Veach said.

McCoy said Hook has already started making a difference in the students’ lives.

“Mental health has been the most important, we had students that were not coming to school and have made a relationship with him and they are now here everyday,” McCoy said.

Hook underwent extensive training and received his Canine Good Citizen Certification to guarantee a job well done. Veach said she takes all the Hook time she can get, especially on the long, hard days.

“He immediately helps me and it relieves the anxiety, the stress, any types of bad feelings they’re gone,” Veach said.

Hook is working up to three days a week. He is able to sit in counseling sessions, attend test days with anxiety prone students and much more.

