Griggsville-Pittsfield Veterinary Clinic relocates to Industrial Plaza

New location
New location(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Two Pike County veterinary clinics have officially merged and moved into a single location.

The Griggsville-Pittsfield Veterinary Clinic has officially closed their two locations, IL-107 in Griggsville and Washington St. in Pittsfield, and is now back open for business at its new location, 12 E. Industrial Drive.

Owner Marvin Wilke said the move was made to save time for him since he is one of few vets left in Pike County.

It’s also to simplify things for the clients.

“It’s a convenient and easy location to find,” Wilke said. “It’s less confusion for clients and us.”

Wilke said he owns additional land behind the clinic. He said there are no solid plans on what he will do there at this time.

