Hospital Report: February 10, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
By Ryan Hill
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:42 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Death:

Sandra K. Hoots, age 82, of Quincy, died February 9, in her home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Clifford Marlin Zick, Jr, 58, of Keokuk died February 8 at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington, IA. Vigen Memorial Home.

Ashley R. Cain, age 38, of Quincy, died February 8 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Edna Mae Baxter, 99, a resident of Crown Point Christian Village, Crown Point, Indiana and longtime Canton, Mo resident, passed away peacefully February 6. Davis Funeral Home.

Birth:

There are no births to report today.

