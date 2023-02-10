ISP identifies McDonough Co. deputy involved in fatal crash

Deputy Evan C. Schmalshof
Deputy Evan C. Schmalshof(McDonough County Sheriff's Office)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - The driver of the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office vehicle involved in a fatal collision on U.S. Route 67 south of Macomb on Jan. 27 has been identified as Deputy Evan C. Schmalshof, according to a crash report filed by the Illinois State Police.

State Trooper Steven Huffman responded to the scene of the crash near North 950th Road at 9:55 p.m. The report states that Schmalshof’s vehicle made contact at a high rate of speed with a vehicle driven by James Mellenthin of Cottage Hills, Illinois.

Upon impact, Mellenthin’s vehicle left the road and rolled over several times. Mellenthin was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead upon examination by Lifeguard Ambulance emergency responders.

The State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit and Zone 4 investigators were called to the scene. The Sheriff’s Office vehicle was towed to the county operations building for an investigative hold. The road was reopened at 5:22 a.m. Jan. 28.

McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout has not answered calls or returned messages left by WGEM News related to the crash.

A Celebration of Life Memorial visitation for Mellenthin is 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

RELATED: Victim identified in fatal crash involving McDonough Co. sheriff’s deputy

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021.
IRS urges special refund recipients to delay filing taxes
Police at West Radio Road
Officer-involved shooting near Quincy’s West Radio Road
Former Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board Executive Director Brent Fischer.
Former Adams County sheriff faces forgery, official misconduct charges
Police have apprehended the suspect in the shots fired incident that took place on Jan.17 on...
Police arrest suspect in Bonansinga Drive shots fired incident
View 21 apartments update
New Quincy development underway

Latest News

Bryan Paden
Suspect files for bond reduction while victim remains in medically induced coma
Police at West Radio Road
Sheriff’s Office identifies officers involved in Thursday shooting
Douglass Community Services receives grant
New $1 million grant helps Douglass move forward on new center
Officials pay tribute to former West Point Mayor
Officials pay tribute to former West Point Mayor