Midsummer Art Faire opens applications for artists

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Midsummer Arts Faire is now taking applications for those wanting to sell their art in the summer.

60 Artists will be accepted to ensure the diversity of art available.

There is a $25 fee to apply and for those accepted there will be a $200 dollar booth fee.

Those interested can apply here.

The Midsummer Arts Faire schedule:

June 23 - 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

June 24 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 25 - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

General information

Eligibility: All artwork must be original art produced by the exhibiting artist.

Eligible Media Categories include:

2-D such as drawing

Photography/ Digital Photography

Printmaking

Mixed Media

Painting

Fiber arts

3-D such as jewelry, sculpture, wood and glass

Artist Benefits

Event website includes full-color image

Free reserved parking

Free booth sitters and energetic volunteers

Over $5000 in awards including Best of Show Purchase Award

Over $8000 in Art Faire sponsored and sold to purchase artwork during Q-Fest

Extensive multimedia marketing & public relations efforts including website, digital, print, tv, radio & more.

You can find more information on their website, Facebook and Instagram

