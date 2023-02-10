Midsummer Art Faire opens applications for artists
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Midsummer Arts Faire is now taking applications for those wanting to sell their art in the summer.
60 Artists will be accepted to ensure the diversity of art available.
There is a $25 fee to apply and for those accepted there will be a $200 dollar booth fee.
Those interested can apply here.
The Midsummer Arts Faire schedule:
- June 23 - 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- June 24 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- June 25 - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
General information
Eligibility: All artwork must be original art produced by the exhibiting artist.
Eligible Media Categories include:
- 2-D such as drawing
- Photography/ Digital Photography
- Printmaking
- Mixed Media
- Painting
- Fiber arts
- 3-D such as jewelry, sculpture, wood and glass
Artist Benefits
- Event website includes full-color image
- Free reserved parking
- Free booth sitters and energetic volunteers
- Over $5000 in awards including Best of Show Purchase Award
- Over $8000 in Art Faire sponsored and sold to purchase artwork during Q-Fest
- Extensive multimedia marketing & public relations efforts including website, digital, print, tv, radio & more.
You can find more information on their website, Facebook and Instagram
