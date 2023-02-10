Mild, if not warm temps in the works

The 60s in February!
The 60s in February!(Brian inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST
QUINCY (WGEM) - High pressure will be right over the top of the Tri-State area to start off your weekend. That will mean a light wind and sunny skies. Temperatures will warm to the mid-40s on Saturday. That wind flow stays out of the south and we should stay mostly sunny on Sunday, which will allow temperatures to warm to the mid-50s. Our mild stretch of weather will continue Monday and Tuesday.

Rain looks likely for Valentine's Day
Rain looks likely for Valentine's Day(Brian Inman)

However, on Tuesday we do bring in the potential for what could be another round of beneficial rainfall for the region. After the rain, the wind remains out of the south on Wednesday and that will allow temperatures to warm even greater, to the low 60s to mid-60s on Wednesday.

Temps are normally in the mid 30s....not this time.
Temps are normally in the mid 30s....not this time.(Brian Inman)

And right on cue, we bring in colder temperatures for Friday, morning low temperatures will drop down into the teens and a daytime high on Friday will only be in the low 30s.

