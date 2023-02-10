Multiple agencies respond to alleged armed kidnapping in Scott Co.

By WGEM Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Winchester Police Chief Steve Doolin said his department is investigating a possible armed kidnapping of an individual Thursday in Scott County.

“We’re still in the process of talking to people to find out exactly what happened,” Doolin told WGEM News Friday afternoon.

According to Doolin, Winchester Police received a call Thursday at approximately 5:40 p.m. of a possible armed kidnapping at a residence on McGlasson Drive. By the time police arrived, the alleged suspects had fled the scene in a vehicle, along with an individual from the residence.

Doolin said the alleged victim was found less than an hour later in Winchester at about the same time the car was found in Jacksonville.

No injuries or arrests have been reported by Jacksonville Police, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, or Bluffs Police – all of whom responded to the call.

