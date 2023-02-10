Officials pay tribute to former West Point Mayor

WEST POINT (WGEM) - The long time mayor of West Point, Iowa died Wednesday morning after his battle with lung cancer.

A black ribbon decorates the entrance into West Point City Hall in honor of Mayor Paul Dean Walker who died Wednesday morning.

He served as mayor for more than 20 years.

West Point’s City Administrator, Randy Welding, who knew Walker for about 40 years, said Walker was a personable mayor, who went out of his way to meet the people of the community he served.

Walker was involved with a number of groups in West Point, including the sweet corn festival committee, community club and city council.

“Worked with him, depends on corn festival also,” Welding said. “We probably did that almost 20 years together, but probably been on the utility board for ten years with him and then he made me Utility Chairman and then he asked me to become the Utility Director and City Administrator,” Welding said.

Welding said the Mayor Pro Tem, Joseph Loving, will step into the mayor position.

An election for the position will be held in November.

Residents, family and friends are paying their respects to the former mayor on the city’s Facebook page.

