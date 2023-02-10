One seriously injured in early morning Ralls County crash

By Jayla Louis
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A New London man was seriously injured early Friday morning in a crash on Route V in Ralls County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reported Anthony W. Bremmer, 58, of New London, was traveling eastbound just 4 miles outside of New London on Route V when his 2000 Ford F150 Pickup truck ran off the left side of the road and struck a culvert around 12:05 a.m.

MSHP reported that Bremmer was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital by ambulance for serious injuries.

MSHP reported he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and his truck is totaled.

