Pittsfield FFA Pole Shed Open fundraiser returning after two year hiatus

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A fundraiser that aims to help Pittsfield schools is returning after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

It’s the FFA Alumni’s Pole Shed Open putt-putt tournament.

The chapter builds handmade putt-putt courses where participants follow a nine-hole course all over Pike County throughout the day.

This year’s theme is farming and agriculture.

“There are two spots in Griggsville, one in Milton, and the rest of them are all around the Pittsfield area,” FFA Alumni member Jason Thomas said. “At the end of the day we’ll end up at the river bank in Florence.”

Thomas said proceeds go directly back into Pittsfield Community Unit 10 district schools for scholarships and school ag. programs.

“[In the past,] we’ve raised anywhere between $13,000 to $17,000 that day,” Thomas said. “We’ve had as many as 100 teams play throughout the day.”

The Pole Shed Open starts at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Registration is at Prairieland FS, 1201 E Washington St.

More info can be found here.

