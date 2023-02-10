Plans move forward for Bow Lake

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - There’s finally word on what’s in store for Bow Lake.

The 70 acre land was purchased back in March 2022 and developers were tight-lipped on what they planned to do with the former golf course.

City administrator Jeff Hogge said the owners of the property are planning to occupy upward 50 acres on the northwest side of the property with a solar farm.

“They haven’t officially signed off on it yet,” Hogge said. “But it looked like it was a done deal.”

Hogge said with a solar farm there, it will increase the tax rate for the owners.

“That will give a little bit more of a tax base coming off that piece of property,” Hogge said. “What we are getting is very little right now.”

Hogge said discussion is still circulating as to what will go on the other side of Bow Lake.

However, included in a recent rendering is space for a mix of residential and commercial.

“They’re talking about putting individual homes on the southern end,” Hogge said. “I think maybe 14 to 16 sites. And they’re looking at building an apartment complex.”

Hogge said as it stands, the owners are looking to move ahead on the solar farm as soon as possible.

There is no set timeline.

