President Lincoln actor and WIU alum, Michael Krebs dies

A stovepipe hat belonging to Abraham Lincoln portrayer Michael Krebs is seen on a table during Krebs' performance at the Twin Groves Middle School, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2009 in Buffalo Grove, Ill. Krebs, a Chicago-based actor, travels all over the United States to perform at schools, libraries, museums and historical societies portraying Lincoln along with Debra Ann Miller as Mary Todd Lincoln. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y Huh | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - Michael Paul Krebs, who was known for portraying President Abraham Lincoln, died on Jan. 29 at 66.

Burke-Tubbs Funeral Homes, Ltd. reported that Krebs died in his Chicago home. He was born in Freeport, Ill. on Feb. 20, 1956.

According to Macomb’s Community News Brief, Krebs was famous in the Macomb area for making numerous appearances as Lincoln. They said Krebs was a Western Illinois University alum and theatre graduate.

The Internet Movie Database shows that Krebs was featured in 8 different movies and tv episodes as Lincoln. Krebs starred as Lincoln in the 2014 movie Field of Lost Shoes.

The Community News Brief reported that Krebs was the face of the Macomb Area Convention Center’s Looking for Lincoln attraction.

