Riggs named chair of the House Workforce and Infrastructure Development Committee

Louis Riggs
By WGEM Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Misosuri’s 5th District State Representative Louis Riggs has been named Chair of the House Workforce and Infrastructure Development Committee by Speaker of the House Dean Plocher.

“I look forward to continuing my work on broadband and expanding my focus on Missouri’s infrastructure needs” said Riggs. “I also look forward to the challenges we face regarding workforce development. There are a lot of moving pieces with workforce, from childcare concerns to workforce housing to developing workforce pipelines statewide that will prepare Missouri for the changing demands of a global economy and improvements in technology.

Riggs, a Hannibal Republican, was first elected to the Missouri House in 2018.

