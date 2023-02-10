Seasonably cool February day before warmer weekend temperatures

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off our Friday morning with temperatures in the 20s to 30s. Winds are flowing out of the northwest around 5 to 15 mph. Through the morning hours, we could have a few wind gusts up to 22 mph. Those winds will carry your body heat away from you, making it feel colder than it really is so wind chill values range from the teens to 30s. Portions of the Tri-States are starting off with some low-level clouds. An area of high pressure will be building into the region allowing for drier air to filter into the area. This will lead to the clouds gradually eroding and they will continue to move southward. This gradual clearing will lead to a mainly sunny day for the rest of the day. Daytime highs will be seasonably cool, in the mid to upper 30s.

We will have clear skies and light winds tonight leading to seasonably cold nighttime lows. Lows will be in the upper teens to low 20s, depending on where you live.

High pressure will be overhead tomorrow providing us with plentiful sunshine. Our winds will shift and start to come out of the south. The sunshine and light southerly winds will lead to slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday is expected to be warmer yet.

